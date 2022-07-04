A top two spot in the finals beckons for the Batemans Bay Seahawks third grade side if they can beat the ANU Griffins this weekend.
They got into that position with a 55-26 win over the lowly placed Ainslie Tricolours at Alan Ray Oval on Saturday, July 2.
However, coach Mick Kenny said the win didn't come easily.
"I think we were probably going through the motions a bit in the first half," Kenny said.
"We came out in pretty trying conditions in the second half and got the job done."
The Seahawks are currently second on the ladder and have looked strong all season, but Kenny said that was completely down to his players.
"I think a really good team effort across the board has put us in this strong position,' he said.
"We've had a few injuries, but guys that have come in have just done their job and played their role."
With a finals position looking very likely, Kenny said he believed his side could go deep into the competition.
"We've had the two losses in the year, but on our day, we can definitely match it with any team," he said.
There are four games left in the home and away season before finals.
Following the ANU match at the Hanging Rocks Sportsground on Saturday, July 9, they have to play the Cootamundra Blues at home, the Magpies at Adero Law Nest and the Eastern Demons at Kingston Oval.
