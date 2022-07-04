Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay Seahawks looking for top two finish

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:12am, first published July 4 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United: The Seahawks have a good run leading into finals. Photo: Supplied.

A top two spot in the finals beckons for the Batemans Bay Seahawks third grade side if they can beat the ANU Griffins this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.