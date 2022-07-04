760 natives planted in four days as new wildlife corridors established for the future

The threatened native Great Glider is just one species set to benefit from the creation of a wildlife corridor along the Eurobodalla.
More than 3500 native species have been planted across the kilometre of land connecting the Coila Lake wetlands and the coastal woodlands.
The corridors have been established over several months with planting performed by EcoCrews - a social enterprise of Campbell Page providing jobs to locals supported by accredited training while completing much needed environmental projects. The most recent and final stage of the project saw 760 natives planted in four days.
The plants offer safe passage for wildlife in the area, reconnecting ecosystems into one integrated environment. They also provide safe space for animals to find a habitat and are an important source of food.
The project is delivered in partnership with Local Land Services (LLS), Coastwatchers and EcoCrews.
Senior land services officer for South East LLS Sonia Bazzacco said coastal development posed an ever-increasing threat to wildlife habitat, particularly in the Bingi-Congo area - known to support a Greater Glider population.
"To future proof such species to withstand the impacts of climate change we need to extend their habitat," Ms Bazzacco said.
The known Greater Glider habitat in the Eurobodalla is bounded by the Moruya River to the north, Coila Lake to the south and the Princes Highway to the west, and these barriers greatly restrict dispersal of Greater Gliders, making migration difficult and these wildlife corridors very important.
Local resident Tess Schwarz said landowners had a responsibility to improve biodiversity and wildlife habitat in their local area, and reconnect remnants of vegetation across the landscape.
The Coastwatchers contribution to this project is through a Great Eastern Ranges (GER) grant funded by World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia (WWF).
