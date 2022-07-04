Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

760 natives planted in four days as new wildlife corridors established for the future

July 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EcoCrew member Aiden Watson planting just one of more than 3500 native trees planted near Coila Lake Picture: supplied

The threatened native Great Glider is just one species set to benefit from the creation of a wildlife corridor along the Eurobodalla.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.