'Women farm too': female farmers form support network to upskill and encourage

The Eurobodalla's female farmers are pushing back on the stereotypes of their traditionally male-dominated industry through coming together for a networking event - building a supportive and empowering community.
Eurobodalla Shire Council organised a Eurofarmers Women's Networking Lunch for farmers in Narooma for on July 1.
Owner of Moruya's Mogendoura Farm Emma Lipscombe was just one of 20 farmers in attendance.
She has been farming Belted Galloways in the Eurobodalla for 11 years.
She said local farmers were "smashed" by the bushfires two years ago, and gathering together at the lunch was a much needed morale boost.
"It was an opportunity to get off the farm, put on a nice dress... and meet other people and expand the network," she said.
The women have established their own Eurofarmers network, to support each other and upskill.
The group plans to run welding workshops and basic fencing training, and Ms Lipscombe said the possibilities were endless.
"I met a lady who knows a another lady who might be able to help me out," she said.
The event was designed to facilitate exactly this sort of networking and is just one new council initiative made possible by a $17,270 grant from the Foundation For Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) to better support local farmers and build drought resilience.
However the event also provided information, with three panelists presenting advice for value-adding to one's property through applying for grants.
One of the women presenting on the panel recently approved an FRRR grant to support Ms Lipscombe's equine therapy work. Together the women brainstormed ways to make the program sustainable into the future without reliance on FRRR grants.
Ms Lipscombe said the event provided all the "nuts and bolts and resources" to help equip local women to keep farming effectively.
"Women farm too," she said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
