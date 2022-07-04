Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mudchooks and Bushpigs escape with wins as weather rules weekend sport

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDEFEATED: bungendore continue their undefeated streak, narrowly escaping the Hall Bushrangers. Picture: Pause Every Moment.

The weekend's deluge put a real nail in the coffin for the majority of weekend sport.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.