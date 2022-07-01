Mogo Village Activation Plan officially adopted by Council

Eurobodalla Shire Council has adopted 47 actions that will shape the future of Mogo Village.
The actions are part of the Mogo Village Place Activation Plan which has been two years and the making and was developed with the community to provide a roadmap for a "stronger, more vibrant village".
A Council spokesperson said the plan was adopted at the Council meeting of June 28.
"Top of the list is a new toilet block in the John Street Reserve, along with 25 other high-priority actions including more trees and street furniture, working with Transport for NSW to reduce speed limits and provide a safe highway crossing, and improvements to drainage," they said.
"Looking at how cars and people move about the town and a pedestrian zone in Annett Street will also be a focus, along with delivery of the Mogo Trails mountain bike project."
The aim is to start the 25 high-priority actions within two years. A further 16 actions - including more parking and a cultural interpretation walk - are slated to start within two to five years, while a further five long-term priorities like public transport connections and flood risk management will be looked at within five to ten years.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the plan will provide certainty for funding bodies and private investors.
"This plan shows how the Council and the community have worked together to identify what needs to happen for Mogo to thrive," he said.
"We're already seeing interest from investors, and I'm confident this plan will see government funding flow to the priorities we've identified together as a community. It's a living document that we'll keep reviewing as new opportunities come up."
Mogo Village Business Chamber president Richard Adams said having a plan with prioritised actions was a positive step towards an invigorating future for Mogo.
"It's exciting for us to see the plan finalised after all the work the community has contributed. Now we're ready to keep working together and with the Council to deliver on the priorities and find the funding we need," he said.
Meanwhile, the Mogo community is being asked to have their say on the location of the new community recreation facility and pump track. Two options at the Mogo oval have been identified as suitable, while still allowing for future expansion of the oval's sporting facilities.
The Chamber obtained almost $1M in bushfire recovery grants for the project. Community members can vote for their preferred option until Wednesday 13 July. There are posters with QR codes on display around Mogo, or visit Council's website to look at the options and have your say - there's a slider on the homepage.
