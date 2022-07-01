Bay Baptist Church celebrates 40th anniversary

The Batemans Bay Baptist Church celebrated four decades of presence in the area on Sunday with a special birthday 'party'.
The church, based on Tallgums Way in Surf Beach, had a special service taken by Reverend Tom Slockee on Sunday, June 26, followed by a lunch in the afternoon.
"There were 47 of us that had a lovely service in the morning," member Heather Bolton said.
"We had a few video clips from people who have moved away from the area, and lots of lovely greetings.
"We sat down to a lovely lunch at the church after the service."
Despite the 40th anniversary celebrations, the church's origins actually come from 1978 with the combined Batemans Bay-Moruya fellowship in the CWA Hall of Moruya.
In January 1979, the church began holding meetings at the Mossy Point Bush Fire Station, and it was granted official fellowship status on February 24, 1979.
The church's first baptism was in the Tomago River in 1980, and the fellowship officially gained Church status on June 27, 1982.
