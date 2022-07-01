Most would know Pigeon House Mountain (or Didthul as it is known to Yuin Nation people). It once attracted hundreds of visitors per day. A perfect day walk with spectacular views. But it no longer attracts as many visitors because is no longer easy to reach. It now needs a 4WD vehicle AND a lengthy spell of clement weather. Clyde Ridge Road is the main route, but the maintenance of this road is problematic. Only one kilometre is maintained by the council.