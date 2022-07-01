Since the December 2021 election of nine councillors in the Eurobodalla Shire to manage the shire's residents and ratepayers business and provide the necessities for a growing shire-wide population, the elected also are responsible for making sure a general manager is employed to oversee all the local council operations. Since the December 2021 councillors elections the current general manager decided to move on
That meant the newly elected inexperienced councillors were almost immediately left with the responsibility of choosing and employing a new general manager to oversee the shire's residents and ratepayers business, collectively. The council, councillors are now claiming they've adhered to the State Governments Endorsed Guidelines of the NSW 1993 Local Government Act for doing so.
The important part of all that's occurred to date by a resolution of the council on June 28 just gone is they, the councillors, claim they've met 'guidelines' to initiate the process, by nominating half a handful of councillors to participate in short-listing of nominees for a final interview for the position.
The 'guidelines' they refer to are not law. Common sense should have indicated to the nine councillors all nine should have been involved in the whole process from the beginning, allowing the inexperienced councillors to learn about the process. Transparency also helps the elected!
Most would know Pigeon House Mountain (or Didthul as it is known to Yuin Nation people). It once attracted hundreds of visitors per day. A perfect day walk with spectacular views. But it no longer attracts as many visitors because is no longer easy to reach. It now needs a 4WD vehicle AND a lengthy spell of clement weather. Clyde Ridge Road is the main route, but the maintenance of this road is problematic. Only one kilometre is maintained by the council.
The rest is maintained by Forestry, but has barely been maintained at all since the bushfires. Visitors have gotten stuck and had their vehicles damaged in collisions negotiating the road. Not a good look for a tourist destination.
Representations to stakeholders - Local, State and Federal - have been unsuccessful. "No money", "Not our responsibility", "Perhaps in a few years". The people who live here make it possible to still get to Pigeon House. They maintain these roads and bridges, using their own equipment, time, and money. Their council rates go to fixing other local roads, but not their own.
Shoalhaven City Council should take responsibility of maintaining Clyde Ridge Road, to assist the recovery of tourism, and for the safety of visitors. Please sign the petition: https://me.getup.org.au/p/pigeonhouse
