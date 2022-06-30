Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Yuin business South Coast Seaweed partners with Macquarie University to document Indigenous knowledge and uses of seaweed

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
June 30 2022 - 11:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owners of South Coast Seaweed James Thomas and Sarah Thomas started their business venture to reconnect with culture. The couple has a vision to create a viable seaweed industry on the Far South Coast of NSW. Photo: Sunbird Photography

Did you know seaweed was traditionally used among Indigenous groups as a food source, for shelter, to make nets for fishing, for shoes and clothing, for cooking and transporting food, in ritual, and as medicine?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.