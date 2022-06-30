'Relief' as club re-opens after fires, floods and COVID

The new Club Malua threw open its doors this week almost two-and-a-half years after it burnt down in the Black Summer Bushfires.
Patrons and Members of the club were welcomed in from 12.30pm on Monday, June 27, after a long rebuild by the Cabramatta Bowls Group, who acquired Club Malua in 2019.
CEO Jay Porter said the opening marked the end of an "enormous amount of work" after the bushfires.
"We started with the process of insurance recovery, the planning of the new building where we able to expand the footprint, and then we had to go through Council for approval," he said.
"We had COVID through that period, and an extraordinary amount of rain to deal with, but after about two-and-a-half years, we were ready to open."
Mr Porter said initial feedback from members was "outstanding".
"The excitement in the community was palpable leading up to (the opening)," he said.
"Our local manager and the local advisory committee was relaying that information back to myself and the executive team about how much the community was looking forward to it, and the patronage through the doors since Monday has been outstanding."
Mr Porter said the entire Cabramatta Bowls Group was "relieved" in the aftermath of the re-opening.
"It's been a big focus of our executive teams over the past couple of years to get Club Malua opened again," he said.
"We were able to erect a Marquee in the meantime to cater for our members, and that operated for a couple of years to provide a temporary service, but we'll dismantle that now the main building is open.
"The footprint of the new building is bigger - we've had a particular focus on alfresco areas, we've got quite a large kid's play area, and there's also a sportsman's bar.
"We're certainly relieved and excited to be trading again in Malua Bay, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."
