Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Relief' as club re-opens after fires, floods and COVID

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:44am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new Club Malua threw open its doors this week almost two-and-a-half years after it burnt down in the Black Summer Bushfires.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.