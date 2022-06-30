Council defends process to find new GM amidst criticism from former councillors

Eurobodalla Shire Council has defended the recruitment process of a new GM amidst criticism from several former councillors and members of the Shire community.
Mayor Mathew Matcher made a Mayoral Report to the ordinary meeting of Eurobodalla Shire Council on Tuesday, June 28, recommending a selection panel of five people was established to develop a shortlist of candidates for a second round of interviews.
The selection panel will be made up of Mayor Hatcher, Deputy Mayor Alison Worthington, Councillor Amber Schutz, Councillor Tubby Harrison, and Christian Morris from LGNSW.
According to the Mayoral Report, the selection panel will be responsible for preparing a report to council that "outlines the selection process, recommends the most meritorious applicant with reasons, recommends an eligibility list if appropriate, and recommends that no appointment is made if the outcome of interviews is that there are no suitable applications".
"I recognise that each Councillor will bring a unique and valuable perspective to the recruitment process," Mayor Hatcher said.
"I will therefore provide all documentation to Councillors. This arrangement will be subject to the signing of a confidentiality agreement, which will also be signed by all selection panel members."
In a letter sent to local media, former Mayor Neil Mumme said the process was "totally flawed".
"The report to council regarding his (Mathew Hatcher's) proposed method of appointing a new General Manager is total betrayal to the ratepayers of Eurobodalla, and must be voted down," he said.
"The appointment of the General Manager for the next five years is one of the most important decisions the current council will make.
"It requires all councillors to be involved in the entire process from start to finish, not a hand-picked group.
"With the greatest respect, how well is the chosen four versed in the functions of local government? The lack of experience with the chosen four could lead to the best candidate being rejected because of the lack of experience of the proposed selection committee."
Former councillor Phil Constable also expressed his concerns about the selection panel in an email sent to councillors on Monday, June 7, seen by the Bay Post.
"There is no specific recommendation, nor direction, that selection panels need to be limited in size," he said.
"In appreciation of the relevance of issues enunciated, I ask that you support an amended Notice of Motion at tomorrow's meeting that includes the whole of the Council in all aspects of the selection and appointment process of our next General Manager."
Councillor Peter Diskon attempted to make an amendment to the Mayor's Report to include all councillors at all phases of the process during the meeting of June 28.
That amendment was defeated 7-1, and the Mayor's report was accepted with a vote of 7-1. Councillor Rob Pollock was not in attendance for either vote.
A Eurobodalla Shire Council spokesperson defended the process, saying Mayor Mathew Hatcher took advice from Local Government NSW and the NSW Office of Local Government, along with internal HR expertise.
"All recommended a panel of the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, one councillor, and one independent person," they said.
"The Mayor went beyond the recommendation by adding an additional councillor to make four councillors on the shortlist panel.
"As per the report, all councillors will participate in the second round of interviews, and all councillors will receive all written applications.
"The Mayor pointed out in Tuesday's meeting that all councillors will have an opportunity to review the shortlist, and if they feel an applicant deserves to be added to the list, that discussion will be had."
Mayor Hatcher said he was comfortable with the councillors chosen for the panel.
"There's this idea that the councillors who have been selected by the community don't have experience," he said.
"The community thought that I, with no local government experience, was the best option going forward, and I take that as a huge vote of confidence.
"Amber (Schulz) has a huge background in planning, which is important going forward in the process, and Tubby has a background in running, and being on the board of, many multi-million dollar companies.
"They've both made themselves very available from the very beginning, and they're always putting their hands up for things.
"The offer has been made for other councillors to speak to the panel or approach me about any candidate they will have the CV of."
Advertising for the General Manager role will end on July 1, and the selection panel will determine suitable applicants on July 29.
The second round of interviews will be held on August 22, with the report to council with a recommendation of the successful candidate expected on September 13.
