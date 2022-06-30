Music scholarship program needs more volunteers in lead up to 27th year

The St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarship Association is on the hunt for more volunteers as it heads into its 27th year of operation.
The association was formed in 1995 to provide financial assistance to young musicians on the South Coast to help balance the "challenges that local music students face compared with their metropolitan counterparts".
Advertisement
"Every year, auditions (with an independent adjudicator) are held for students from eight to 18 years of age, and 12 scholarships are awarded ranging from $200 to $1000," a St Cecilia spokesperson said.
"Following the auditions, an award winners' concert is held in November as close as possible to St Cecilia's Day.
"A $1000 tertiary scholarship is also available to St Cecilia students who progress to study music after high school."
The spokesperson said the scholarships were in "serious danger of not continuing" if St Cecilia didn't get more volunteers.
"The small, friendly committee that runs the Scholarships each year is in need of more members, and also a President to lead the group," they said.
"Why not join us in this needed and successful endeavour?"
More information about the scholarships is available on the St Cecilia website. If you are interested in being part of the committee, please contact Wendy Black at blackcarmel22@gmail.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.