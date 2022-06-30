Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Music scholarship program needs more volunteers in lead up to 27th year

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 30 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarship Association is on the hunt for more volunteers as it heads into its 27th year of operation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.