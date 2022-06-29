Far South Coast lettuce farmer has concerns for further food shortages if 2022 sees another La Nina weather event

While it was announced last week the 2021-22 La Nina weather event has ended, the Bureau of Meteorology has suggested there remains a 50 per cent chance of another La Nina forming again during spring.
It's troubling news for Far South Coast lettuce grower Larry Sher.
Advertisement
His business, Millingandi Greens, grows fresh salad mix, whole lettuces and a variety of herbs.
Mr Sher said he had been "quite fortunate" in comparison to lettuce growers in south-east Queensland who have been struggling after months of floods.
He said he knew of farmers in Queensland who still couldn't get a tractor into their paddocks or properly assess the damage.
"Nothing happens by accident in farming, it's a science what all of us do - except for Mother Nature," he said.
Mr Sher said although he has had issues with water overload, the former La Nina modelling had shown far worse outcomes than what eventuated on the Far South Coast.
Although most farmers praise rain, Mr Sher said even 40 or 50mm of rain diluted the nutrients in his fertiliser tanks, a cost of about $200 to rebalance each time.
"In drought we're fighting bugs, but in La Nina we're fighting disease. It sounds selfish but for me drought is much more manageable," he said.
"If there's another La Nina I don't know where the market will go. That's probably the biggest concern."
Although he doesn't sell into markets, instead selling to wholesale distributors and small local outlets, the demand and pressure for him to grow and sell as much as possible has been high the last month or so.
"It's put a huge amount of demand on, but for me it doesn't really change, I don't get involved in supply and demand issues at market. I've got my clientele and I'm at maximum capacity.
"All year around I can't grow enough, because of the demand of suppliers and the quality of the product," he said.
Given the slower growing period during the colder months, his growing times have been stretched from four weeks in summer to about 8-10 weeks in winter.
He said although he had been picking to fulfil orders for today, he was already planting ahead for produce to be picked in September.
He raised concerns about iceberg lettuces being sold in supermarkets too small as farmers were needing to fulfil their quotas. He described some of the products being sold as having no heads, being very light, and having no outside leaves.
Mr Sher said farmers having to sell too small would put extra pressure them to produce their spring crop.
"How can they recover between now and spring? The ground is too wet and cold and isn't drying.
"Shortages come and go, we've had that since the beginning of time, but looking two years ahead if businesses don't put themselves in a position to move through that they won't survive.
Advertisement
"People talk a lot about pricing, but people's livelihoods are on the line."
Farmers like Mr Sher have said the situation with lettuce has caused a chain reaction among all growers, as people turn to other vegetables such as spinach and cabbage when lettuce supplies are short.
He said while he doesn't get involved with supply and demand shortages at market due to only selling to his "die-hard" wholesalers, the last few weeks he had felt the pressure.
He said he had chefs "coming out the woodwork" inquiring about whether he could supply to them.
He said a box of salad mix for restaurants had increased from about $35 to about $65 per box within the last few months due to shortages, but also because farmers have had to raise their prices to keep up with inflation costs.
He said he has had to raise his prices slightly in line with CPI as his fertilisers had already gone up 38 per cent, but was not interested in "taking advantage" of his customers or starting a "bidding war".
Advertisement
"What was $1890 a palette is now $3080. But I've heard it's actually worse now, I'm just waiting to buy the next palette to see.
"That's not even accounting for increases in seed, cardboard boxes, transport, fuel, electricity - which is coming," he said.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.