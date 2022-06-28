Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Still time to catch Bay Theatre Players' new show

By Jen Aspinall
Updated June 28 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:55pm
The cast of Compass by Jessica Bellamy.

The Bay Theatre Players are thrilled to present their next major production, Compass by Jessica Bellamy, which opened on Friday, June 24, for an 8-show season.

