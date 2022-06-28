Still time to catch Bay Theatre Players' new show

The Bay Theatre Players are thrilled to present their next major production, Compass by Jessica Bellamy, which opened on Friday, June 24, for an 8-show season.
Compass is a modern Australian play, which takes us on an adventure when school camp goes wrong.
The teacher goes missing and there isn't enough food, and the students think things couldn't get much worse - that is, until a stranger appears.
The young cast of 12 to 15 year old actors have worked hard over the last few months to bring this wonderful play to the stage.
The cast are excited to be in the midst of their show run after starting with a performance for a local school group this week, a great opportunity for young people to connect with the performing arts in our local area.
There's still time to show your support for our local emerging actors. Compass by Jessica Bellamy, will be onstage until Sunday 3 July. Matinee and evening performances are available. Tickets are $25.50 for Adults and $23.50 for concession. Tickets are on sale now at www.trybooking.com.
