100 Years Ago: Popular Batemans Bay baker suffers nasty hand injury

BODALLA. (From our Correspondent) - Despite the very unfavorable night on June 16th, the hall was crowded to its utmost capacity to do honor to Mr. W. Vagg, who was entertained by the Bodalla company at a social evening. Mr. Vagg has been in the employ of the Mort family for 52 years. Dancing started at 8 o'clock and at 10 a break was made and Bill (as Mr. Vagg is familiarly called) was invited to the platform. Mr. Crace then on behalf of the Bodalla Company presented Mr. Vagg with a cheque for £100 and expressed the wish that he would long continue to live on at Bodalla. Eulogistic speeches were also given by Rev. Lewin and Mr. P. McGrath. Mr. Vagg ... sang (by special request) "Teaching McFadyen to Waltz" and pleased the company by giving a step dance. The function was in charge of Messrs. F. Brice, J. Brown and R. Nixon and reflects great credit on those gentlemen as organisers.