100 Years Ago: Popular Batemans Bay baker suffers nasty hand injury

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of July 1, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
MR. Fred Ladmore, the popular baker of Bateman's Bay, and one who is noted for using his side car as an ambulance in conveying the sick or wounded to the doctors here, has for some weeks been suffering pain and inconvenience through severely jarring his hand.
DURING April 37,736 gallons of milk equaling 36,371 standard gallons were delivered at the Moruya Factory. During May 2,248 loaf and 58 large cheese, weighing 34,354 lbs were shipped to Sydney. The amount paid to suppliers at the rate of 10d per standard gallon was £1598 15s 10d.
THE Progress Association's sub-committee, Revs. G. A. Sanders, Fulton and Messrs. C. Johnson and G. Mitchell, met on Monday and inspected the sites for tree planting. It was decided to call tenders for the removal and re-erection of 17 guards, and to plant three trees in front of the Hotel Adelaide, two on opposite side of road, continue the planting of pepper trees on the Mullenderree side of river bank and also on the old showground road, and to replace the dead trees along the "boulevard."
THE Sunbeam Aeroplane which left Moruya last Saturday afternoon, flew to Bega in 40 minutes. Pilot Chapman says he may return to Moruya a few weeks hence.
MR. Dave Mison met with a painful accident on Thursday at Ninderra. When turning around quickly to speak to a mate he tripped on a rock, and his cart, laden with wood, passed over his feet, breaking one and tearing the boot off the other. Dave is to be sympathized with in his misfortune, as he has had more than his share lately through severe and prolonged illness amongst his children.
BODALLA. (From our Correspondent) - Despite the very unfavorable night on June 16th, the hall was crowded to its utmost capacity to do honor to Mr. W. Vagg, who was entertained by the Bodalla company at a social evening. Mr. Vagg has been in the employ of the Mort family for 52 years. Dancing started at 8 o'clock and at 10 a break was made and Bill (as Mr. Vagg is familiarly called) was invited to the platform. Mr. Crace then on behalf of the Bodalla Company presented Mr. Vagg with a cheque for £100 and expressed the wish that he would long continue to live on at Bodalla. Eulogistic speeches were also given by Rev. Lewin and Mr. P. McGrath. Mr. Vagg ... sang (by special request) "Teaching McFadyen to Waltz" and pleased the company by giving a step dance. The function was in charge of Messrs. F. Brice, J. Brown and R. Nixon and reflects great credit on those gentlemen as organisers.
