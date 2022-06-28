Bay Pavilions confident weekend water-pipe leak won't be an ongoing issue

Bay Pavilions staff have moved to quell concerns about the swimming facilities after piping issues left the waterslides closed, and reduced temperatures in the main pool, over the weekend.
Bay Pavilions first notified the public of a "burst plant room pipe" on their social media at 7.16am on June 25, and said it had decreased the temperature of the Warm Water Pool from 34 degrees to 31 degrees.
Advertisement
Later that day, at 10.39am, Bay Pavilions announced the waterslides would not open for the remainder of the day due to "damage" to the pipe. The waterslides did open on June 26 after the issue was fixed.
Eurobodalla Arts and Leisure Manager, Chris Tague, said the issues occurred due to a "large leak" at the junction of a water pipe and water meter.
"A main water pipe in the pool plant room which has a water meter inline suffered a large leak at the junction of the pipe and the meter," he said.
"The issue was not a failure of the pipe, but due to vibration the securing bolts had loosened which then allowed the junction to dislodge.
"The system was turned off until maintenance staff could repair the issue, and this caused other impacts with reduced water levels in the tanks which supply the slide tower.
"For the safety of our patrons, we did not offer the slides until all water quality and chemistry was returned to the required levels.
"The contractors responsible for the installation of the pipework which suffered the leak have been back onsite and installed better systems to secure the pipework to significantly reduce the risk of this event re-occurring."
Mr Tague said that while he did not foresee any ongoing issues with the water pipes, the pipes would require "ongoing maintenance".
"Whilst pipe issues are not a common occurrence, the complexity of the hydraulic systems, heating systems and pumps at the Bay Pavilions means there will be regular ongoing maintenance, servicing and repairs throughout the life of the operational plant," he said.
"Ideally we will be advising the community in advance when any services may be unavailable due to maintenance, however there will also be occasional emergency works required.
"We have implemented good asset management systems to ensure the operational plant is serviced regularly to minimise downtime for the community.
"Whilst it is disappointing this issue occurred, it is not a failure of the quality of materials or pipes installed in the facility.
"We have been happy with the response from the contractor who attended the next day to rectify the issue, and the Bay Pavilions team will continue to work closely with them to ensure our facility is operating at its optimum performance.
"The construction of the Bay Pavilions has been an enormous project and we are now in the defects period where the staff are now identifying operational issues to be rectified under the contract."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.