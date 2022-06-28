Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'It would really change how the town feels': Batemans Bay Bridge misses out on feature lights

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:01am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW will celebrate the official completion of the Batemans Bay Bridge this weekend, but the Chamber of Commerce is questioning why plans to include feature lighting were ultimately left out.

An official ceremony will be held this weekend to celebrate the completion of works on the new Batemans Bay Bridge, but one aspect from the original plans will be missing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.