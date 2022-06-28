'It would really change how the town feels': Batemans Bay Bridge misses out on feature lights

An official ceremony will be held this weekend to celebrate the completion of works on the new Batemans Bay Bridge, but one aspect from the original plans will be missing.
Original plans for the bridge included feature lighting, or 'uplighting', which could be programmed with different colours and designs.
Advertisement
Those lights have not been installed on the completed bridge due to "safety concerns and financial, technical, and maintenance impacts" according to a Transport for NSW spokesperson.
Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mathew Hatcher said Transport for NSW had run the wiring for the lights, but hadn't installed the bulbs.
"The uplights are key because it takes a bridge that's essentially a big concrete thing and helps it stand out," he said.
"They were there to create a tourist attraction because we could change the colours and make the bridge look great at night.
"They haven't put the bulbs in, and they won't because they don't have the $1 million it'll take for the upkeep and replacement bulbs.
"These lights were in the initial plan, but they've left it off."
In a statement, Transport for NSW said they "considered" installing feature lights during the development of the bridge.
"After further investigation, Transport for NSW decided feature lighting would not be included at this stage due to safety concerns and financial, technical and maintenance impacts," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Provision for feature lighting has been built into the power supply to the bridge. All current electrical and lighting installations for the bridge have a 20-year design life."
Mayor Hatcher said Transport for NSW as "missing the bigger picture".
"I just don't get why they can't see the bigger picture on how important those lights would be," he said. "It would really change how the town feels at night.
"Yes, the bridge has murals and the foreshore will have sculptures, but those are daytime things. Having some colour at night would really change the feel."
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland confirmed he had made a submission to the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, after being approached by the Batemans Bay Business and Tourism Chamber.
"The Chamber was concerned it wasn't going ahead despite all the wiring being there," Dr Holland said. "I believe this would be a really good addition to the bridge.
"I know you have to take into account things like stakeholders opinions, whether it would affect neighbouring properties, and the potential impacts on boating fishing, and the environment, but it doesn't make sense to have the wiring in place and not have the lights on.
"I've made a submission to the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads to review the issue."
Dr Holland made the submission on June 22, and said he didn't know when he would receive a response.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.