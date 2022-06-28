Mogo business celebrated for 'unique and valued connection' to the community

A Mogo business has been named as one of Australia Post's 2022 Local Business Heroes, a program "celebrating and supporting local Australian businesses".
In and Out at Mogo was recognised for their "unique and valued connection to the local community", and was one of 57 Local Business Heroes announced last week.
In and Out will now receive a 'Heroes Package' from Australia Post, and will feature in a marketing campaign in local Post Offices for a month.
They will also receive personalised sending offers and gain access to business coaching through Small Business Australia.
"Research conducted by Deloitte Access Economics last year showed that two out of three businesses visited the Post Office at least once a week with 82 per cent of businesses stating that Post Office services positively impacted their business," an Australia Post spokesperson said.
Australia Post Executive General Manager Retail, Catriona Noble said the organisation was delighted to be supporting these deserving Local Business Heroes, with the help of local Post Offices.
"This program is a great reflection of the important and essential role Post Offices play in connecting communities and supporting local business," Ms Noble said.
"Many of the small business heroes were nominated thanks to an established and strong relationship with their local Post Office team, so it's wonderful to see these connections strengthened even further."
Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Gary Starr said the program, now in its second year, played an important role in supporting local businesses grow.
"We know small and medium businesses are the backbone of Australian communities and we're committed to helping them succeed," Mr Starr said.
"I look forward to seeing each of the Local Business Heroes feature across our network and connecting them with even more customers."
