Jindabyne continues dominating run in Round 11 of Monaro Rugby Union

The South Coast Monaro Rugby Union continues to becomes more interesting as the top teams continue to fight over positioning with strong performances across the board.
It was a strong display from the top three sides as they all put away big wins on the weekend.
In recent weeks the Jindabyne Bushpigs have been nothing less than dominating both at home and on the road.
This week was no different, going up against an undermanned Batemans Bay Boars side that currently sit in last position.
The Bushpigs kept the good times rolling from the moment the whistle sounded, dominating every aspect of the match on route to a 76-0 victory.
It was a demoralising game for the Boars who can still keep their head high, knowing they fought to the end while undermanned.
For the Bushpigs, they continue to try and climb back into the top two as they narrow in on the Hall Bushrangers.
Speaking of the Bushrangers, Hall went to battle against the fourth seed Crookwell Dogs, who are another gritty and tough unit.
It was a strong display of Rugby on both sides, as the two teams went back and forth for the majority of the match.
However Hall proved too strong in the end, as they were able to pull away to secure a 30-18 victory off the back of a strong second half push.
This win puts them just two points behind the first seed Bungendore Mudchooks.
Bungendore continues their strong run of play in 2022 as they entered the weekend's match against the fifth seed Cooma Red Devils undefeated.
While the Red Devils put forth a strong effort, the seasoned Mudchooks proved to be too strong in front of their home crowd.
The Mudchooks looked cool, calm and collected as they controlled the majority of play throughout as they walked away with a 29-14 victory and remain locked in first position in the league.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
