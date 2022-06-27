Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hey baby boomer, shuffle over. Millennials on the rise, Census says

By Newsroom
June 27 2022 - 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stats on long-term health issues, the rise of millennials and our religious affiliations recorded in the 2021 Census have been released.

Australia's millennial generation is becoming the nation's largest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.