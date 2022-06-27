Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bee Varroa Destructor found in Australia for first time, shutting down beekeeping industry in NSW

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
June 27 2022 - 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Coast Beekeepers are today playing the waiting game, as the parasite Varroa Mite was detected in Australia for the first time, locking down the beekeeping industry around the state out of precaution.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.