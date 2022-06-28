Community leaders sleep rough in Canberra to raise more than $700k for Vinnies

More than 130 business, community, and government leaders helped raise more than $700,000 for Vinnies' homelessness and social impact services by sleeping out in Canberra over the weekend.
Many other people slept in their cars, on their couches, or in their offices across the region and participated virtually in the event at the National Portrait Gallery via a live stream.
All up, Vinnies raised $733,991 as of Saturday, June 24.
"We thank the generosity and solidarity of our community, participants, and sponsors; we couldn't have done it without them," Michelle Colefax, acting CEO of St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn said.
"These contributions mean we will be able to continue providing quality intervention and support services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
"This year, we received a tremendous response from the community, which will help us continue to operate our frontline services for more people here in the ACT and surrounding regions where we operate, to meet the rising demand we are experiencing."
Canberra participants braved the coldest night time temperatures of any State or Territory, battling to keep warm whilst trying to sleep on cold concrete.
Despite the conditions, morale was high, with many CEOs choosing to stay awake and fundraise throughout the night via text, phone calls, and social media platforms.
Apart from raising funds, the annual event aims to educate participants about the realities of homelessness and living life below the poverty line. This year, participants got a chance to listen to the real-life stories of people who experienced homelessness and participated in an activity called 'Portraits of Poverty'.
"This engagement gave them a better understanding of the complexities of homelessness and how different Vinnies programs offer a hand-up to help them get back on their feet," a St Vincent de Paul spokesperson said.
With a diverse mix of participants representing the Canberra community who had undertaken the experience for over a decade, including a large proportion of women leaders this year, and for those doing it for the first time, they received a small glimpse into the everyday reality of thousands of Australians who are sleeping rough every night and the event will be the catalyst for further engagement in the coming months to support Vinnies work in the community for many who took part.
The participants who attended the physical event, arrived at the National Portrait Gallery, bringing nothing but a sleeping bag and a pillow. They were provided with three pieces of cardboard to set up shelter for the night and after selecting a place to sleep, had soup and a bread roll for dinner.
"Every individual or family going through homelessness, or at the risk of homelessness have different needs. These vital funds will ensure that we reach out to as many people as possible and provide support, giving a practical and compassionate hand up to those who need it the most", said John Feint, President of the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn.
It's not too late to donate - fundraising will continue until 31 July, visit www.ceosleepout.com.au.
