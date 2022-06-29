What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Batemans Bay artist Lee Honey is growing her body of work - quite literally. While Honey is known for her collages made from found objects, the latest exhibit at Batemans Bay Library will showcase her recent foray into watercolour painting and large-scale installations. It may be a stretch to say they are collages, but Lee is always thinking of ways to push the boundaries of her artistic discipline. The new exhibition opens Friday, July 1; at the end of the month, Lee Honey will host an artist talk about her latest works.