What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Local training info
Students, parents, employers and jobseekers are invited to learn about the wide world of apprenticeships, traineeships, and school-based training. Find out what's on offer in the region, incentives for employers and employees, top tips for applying, and more. Guest speakers for this event include Tony Keir from Apprenticeship Support Australia and Amanda Gregor from Training Services NSW. This Thursday (June 30) at 5.30pm. Contact Council to book your spot.
Guided walk
Eurobodalla Botanic Gardens
Take a stroll through the picturesque Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens with a friendly expert guide. Set off on one of the bush tracks, learn about local plants and projects in the works, and finish with a coffee at the Garden cafe. There's no need to book - simply drop in at 11am this Sunday, July 3.
Found Objects
Lee Honey art exhibition
Batemans Bay artist Lee Honey is growing her body of work - quite literally. While Honey is known for her collages made from found objects, the latest exhibit at Batemans Bay Library will showcase her recent foray into watercolour painting and large-scale installations. It may be a stretch to say they are collages, but Lee is always thinking of ways to push the boundaries of her artistic discipline. The new exhibition opens Friday, July 1; at the end of the month, Lee Honey will host an artist talk about her latest works.
NAIDOC Week
Activities coming up
NAIDOC Week is almost here, and there are exciting events planned across the region. Starting with a flag raising ceremony in Moruya on Monday (July 4), there will also be art workshops, community field days in Narooma, Mogo, and Batemans Bay, and for the grand finale: the Katungal NAIDOC Awards Night on July 9. NAIDOC Week activities recognise the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
School Holidays
Fun for the kids
Looking for fun things to do these school holidays? Eurobodalla's Youth Team has you covered. The July school holiday program includes beginners' guitar lessons, art classes, new release movie screenings, and even magic shows. To find activities in your town, check in with the Eurobodalla Shire events web page.
Debbie Osiecki
Photography exhibition
Dalmeny photographer Debbi Osiecki is showcasing the beauty of local animals in her latest exhibition at Narooma Library. Passionate about capturing the local area, Osiecki hopes to inspire other keen photographers and share some advice on snapping photos without all of the mod cons. Catch the exhibition from Monday, July 4; at the end of the month, Debbi will host an artist talk about her works and process.
Men's Health
Resilience with ex-NRL greats
Calling all men for a top up of your mental resilience tank. Join ex-NRL players Dan Hunt and Chris Houston from The Mental Health Movement (MHM) in a resilience building workshop delivered differently. Dan and Chris will share personal stories and lived experience to change perceptions towards mental health. The guys will help build an understanding of what's affecting your mental health, and run through some useful ways to cope during tough times. Chris and Dan will visit Narooma (July 5), Batemans Bay (July 7), and Moruya (July 7). Sign up for free with Eurobodalla Shire.
Indigenous art
Ngaranggal Djinama
Take in the stunning works by female Aboriginal artists from across Australia, at the Ngaranggal Djinama exhibition. This mixed media exhibition of weaving, painting, drawing, and more celebrates the strength and diversity of Aboriginal expression and culture and includes prominent Eurobodalla artist, Cheryl Davison. Ngaranggal Djinama is currently on display at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre - take a look before it closes on August 7.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
