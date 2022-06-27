Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Tigers win in Jindabyne, Sharks and Devils' struggles continue

Updated June 27 2022 - 7:20am, first published 12:45am
The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs had a great day on their home turf Saturday, defeating Moruya 54-12 in Group 16's first grade competition.

