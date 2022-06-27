Tigers win in Jindabyne, Sharks and Devils' struggles continue

The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs had a great day on their home turf Saturday, defeating Moruya 54-12 in Group 16's first grade competition.
The Bulldogs struggled for numbers in first grade last week but managed to tough it out against Batemans Bay for a tight win.
This week appeared to be a much smoother ride as the Bulldogs ran roughshod over the visiting Sharks.
Grant Moon got the scoring underway when he crossed for a try in the 11th minute.
From then on it was one-way traffic, the Bulldogs crossing three more times in the first half to the Sharks' one.
Six second-half tries cemented the victory for the home side, even though Moruya managed to pull one back only minutes before the siren.
Colin Gee crossed twice, as did Trent Casey and Hank Kennedy.
Further south at Eden, the Tigers also had a great win over the struggling Narooma Devils 52-8.
Josua Waqavesi scored three tries while Rhyse Grewar crossed twice in Eden's 11 tries to two victory.
Bombala hosted Tathra with the top of the table position there for the taking given Bega had the bye round.
The Blue Heelers were able to hang on to the spot, downing the Sea Eagles 24-10 in a back-and-forth game.
Alexander Rosten took everyone by surprise when scoring a try in the first minute, only for Tathra's Clay Ellison to hit straight back just minutes later.
Ryan Galeano also scored to take Tathra into the half-time break with a 10-6 lead.
However, the scoreboard in the second half was all Bombala's as they ran a further three across to take the win.
In the weekend's other first grade game, Snowy River Bears hosted Batemans Bay but went down to the Tigers 22-10.
In reserve grade, Tathra defeated Bombala 22-12, Eden had another great win, defeating Bega 36-12, and Snowy River downed Batemans Bay 36-6.
In ladies league tag, the Bega Chicks were too strong for the Hot Doggies, 34-4.
Bombala defeated Tathra 18-6, Narooma Devils reversed their fortune to win 20-16 over Eden, and the Bay Tigers defeated Snowy River 26-18.
