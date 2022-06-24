Community to celebrate completion of bridge upgrade

After three years, work to complete the Batemans Bay bridge and foreshore rejuvenation project is almost complete, and Transport for NSW is hosting a celebratory party.
Major work on the project began in 2019, with work on the bridge complete and the foreshore facelifts almost finished.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the $274 million investment had built stronger and more efficient connections for the Batemans Bay community.
"Completion of this project has created better connections in and around Batemans Bay for motorists, freight, river users, pedestrians and cyclists," he said.
From 10am to 2pm on July 2, there will be a free sausage sizzle for the community on the foreshore, with Transport for NSW staff available to discuss future Princes Highway work.
Transport for NSW will also release two booklets on the day: Aboriginal Elders Mentoring Program and Yangary and Bhundoo - Aboriginal places and values around Batemans Bay.
The first provides first-hand experience of those who participated in a mentoring program that provided local Aboriginal people with an opportunity to work as trainees on the Batemans Bay Bridge replacement project.
The second booklet explores the history and connection of Aboriginal people to the Batemans Bay area and touches on many stories about the history and cultural values of Yangary (Batemans Bay) and Bhundoo (Clyde River).
The old bridge is also set to live on after Transport for NSW partnered with the Clyde River and Batemans Bay Historical Society for the Crossing the Clyde exhibition, celebrating the journeys of the Clyde River crossings.
The exhibition will open at the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum later this year.
