Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community to celebrate completion of bridge upgrade

June 24 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A community celebration will be held next weekend to mark the completion works to replace the Batemans Bay Bridge Picture: Martin Helmreich of ProductionHaus.

After three years, work to complete the Batemans Bay bridge and foreshore rejuvenation project is almost complete, and Transport for NSW is hosting a celebratory party.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.