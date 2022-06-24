Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Forestry Corporation has been issued the maximum fine for illegal logging again, this time in Brooman State Forest

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 24 2022 - 11:50pm
Forestry has been fined $15,000 by the NSW EPA for illegal logging in Brooman State Forest. Picture: file

Just months after renewing a commitment to compliance following fines, Forestry Corporation of NSW (Forestry) must pay the price for illegal logging on the far south coast again.

