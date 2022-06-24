Just months after renewing a commitment to compliance following fines, Forestry Corporation of NSW (Forestry) must pay the price for illegal logging on the far south coast again.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) imposed the maximum penalty of $15,000 for Forestry's failure to comply with conditions imposed to protect critical habitat in Brooman State Forest west of Bawley Point after the Black Summer Bushfires.
Advertisement
The fines were issued after EPA ruled Forestry had not complied with the Site Specific Operating Conditions (SSOC) requiring the retention of all hollow bearing trees.
EPA acting executive director regulatory operations regional Greg Sheehy said the rules were clear, and Forestry's non-compliance was unacceptable.
"It's concerning better systems were not put in place to ensure compliance," he said.
He said the SSOCs were aimed at protecting recovering forest after the damage of the Black Summer Bushfires.
READ MORE:
Hollow bearing trees are important to many native animals in the forest.
The Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) was issued for allegedly failing to comply in Compartment 58A in South Brooman State Forest.
A Forestry spokesperson said the PIN related to one tree harvested during an operation.
"Forestry Corporation undertook ground assessments with trained staff walking through the forest to identify trees with visible hollows and identified and protected hundreds of such trees during the harvesting operation," the spokesperson said.
"Forestry Corporation disputes it has felled a hollow bearing tree in breach of the rules and is considering whether it will contest the allegation in court."
A spokesperson for EPA said the fine was for one specific tree.
"The Site Specific Operating Conditions... required FCNSW to permanently retain all hollow bearing trees," the spokesperson said.
They said the amount for the fine was set be legislation according to the breach.
The fines come days after Forestry was fined $135,000 for harming koala habitat on the mid-north coast, and allegations were raised of illegal logging in the Yambulla State Forest near Eden.
In March, Forestry were fined $45,000 fine for illegal logging in Mogo State Forest.
In July 2020, EPA issued Forestry a Stop Work Order for an area in South Brooman State Forest, preventing the harvesting of trees for 40 days after 26 hollow bearing trees were found felled or damaged.
Advertisement
In May, Eurobodalla Shire Councillors voted against a motion to end logging in their shire - just south of Brooman State Forest.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.