Entries now open for prestigious River of Art Prize

The Eurobodalla Shire's most prestigious art prize is back for 2022, and entries are now open.
Organisers of the River of Art prize are calling for artists "across all media" to enter, "whether they're from the Eurobodalla Shire or across Australia."
The winner of the River of Art prize will be announced at the gala opening of the River of Art Festival on September 16 at the Bay Pavilions where the exhibition will run until September 25.
"The winning artist will receive $2,000 with $250 for the runner up," River of Art Chair Leanne Joyce said.
"The artwork most highly commended will be awarded $100. All artworks will be offered for sale.
"The River of Art Prize is an important means of honouring artistic talent and is a central part of the River of Art Festival that is now in its 17th year."
Artists will have until August 5 to submit their entries via the online application form. Each entry must include a digital image of their work.
Independent, expert judges will then select the finalists who will appear in the River of Art Prize exhibition.
"Art works are also included in the River of Art Directory and exhibited at other events through the year," Ms Joyce said.
"This year we featured finalists at our very popular 'Pink Cube' gallery at the hugely successful Narooma Oyster Festival."
The winner of the 2021 River of Art Prize was Geoffrey Odgers for his work Burnt Offerings. The second award went to Victoria Collins for Sapling Forest in Crimson and the highly commended prize to Grace Paleg for Kiss the Floor.
The River of Art prize was rescheduled due to the 2021 COVID lockdown but held in January 2022 in partnership with the Narooma School of Arts. Fifty artists entered a total of 63 works from within and beyond the Eurobodalla demonstrating again the quality and commitment of artists in our region.
