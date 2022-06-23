Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

A budget tip from my grandmother stands the test of time

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated June 23 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A budget tip from my grandmother stands the test of time

During the "recession we had to have" (to quote then Federal Treasurer Paul Keating) my grandmother gave me some invaluable advice on how to make my household budget stretch further.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.