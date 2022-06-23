Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Men's Table is going to launch their first Eurobodalla table after a successful trial

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Men's Table participants meet monthly over a shared dinner to have 'real' conversations Photograph: Supplied

National not-for-profit Men's Table is launching the 'Bay Table' in Batemans Bay after a successful pilot in May earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.