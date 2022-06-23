National not-for-profit Men's Table is launching the 'Bay Table' in Batemans Bay after a successful pilot in May earlier this year.
The organisation aims at encouraging men to have healthier and deeper conversations and relationships with one another.
Men's Table south coast regional co-host Michael Collins said everyone who attended the trial night earlier this year was coming back and joining the group, and said there was always space for more members of the community to join.
If the table grows to exceed the 12-person limit Men's Table place on their groups, Mr Collins said more tables could be launched in the Eurobodalla.
"There is no limit to how big we can go," he said.
The new group will meet on July 12 for an entrée night - where other interested members of the community can have a small taste of what Men's Table is all about.
Mr Collins said current members came from across the shire, including as far south as Tuross Head.
He said the community response to a Bay Post article had lead to an earlier than expected launch for the new meeting group.
The group will meet at the Salvation Army Hall, Batemans Bay.
For more information, or to join, head to the Men's Table website: themenstable.org/batemans-bay/
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
