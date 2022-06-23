Gourmet Coast Trail website launches to help promote Far South foodie experiences

The Gourmet Coast Trail (GCT) is thrilled to announce the release of its "Secret Diary of a Foodie" digital marketing campaign.
The campaign has been months in the making for the volunteer-based GCT committee and was made possible through the NSW and federal governments' joint Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLERF).
This funding enabled GCT to produce and implement a high-quality digital campaign aimed at driving awareness of the NSW South Coast as a significant foodie destination - the Gourmet Coast.
The campaign guides food-loving tourists to the Gourmet Coast Trail website where they can find exceptional food and drink businesses in the region.
Stretching across the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley LGAs, the Gourmet Coast Trail contains some of Australia's best foods yet remains relatively under the radar as a well-known gourmet region.
The 90-second video will be launched across multiple digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok.
The campaign will run in three seasonal bursts over 15 months, particularly promoting the region during the off-peak and shoulder seasons, with an aim to promote year-round food tourism to the region.
GCT thanked the following for their involvement and support in the creation of the campaign: Jim Jam Ideas, Rich Digital, Department of Regional NSW, Destination NSW, Destination Southern NSW, and the Australian government.
