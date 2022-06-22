Hundreds lined the course of the Moruya Jockey Club (MJC) track despite a cold and drizzly Tuesday afternoon to watch a seven-race card of hose racing on June 21.
MJC manager Ken Brown was pleased with the crowd size considering the conditions, and said the afternoon was a fantastic start to one of the busiest patches of racing for the course - with three race meets in 20 days.
The wet conditions created heavy eight track conditions.
Ivira and El Lago tied in race two - a "very, very rare" feat according to Mr Brown. Even a photo finish was unable to separate the two horses.
Mr Brown loves witnessing locally-trained horses racing well, and was ecstatic to see three local winners, including Rodney Howes's horse Ivira in race two, Natalie Jarvis from Thorotek with a quinella in race four and Michael Hatty's Gorush Lightening in race seven.
Racing NSW utilises the Moruya track in winter because of the course's effective drainage, and Mr Brown said it was fantastic for the area to keep hosting races locally.
"We love having racing down here," he said.
The next meet at Moruya Jockey Club is Tradies Day - an eight-race card on July 1.
Entry is free for tradies if they show their white card.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
