Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A therapeutic choir for chronic illness sufferers is coming to the Eurobodalla thanks to a $24,000 grant

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:41am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moruya-based singing teacher and vocal health coach Sarah Leaver at her piano Picture: supplied

A community choir helping people with chronic pain is coming to the Eurobodalla after the Circle Foundation Cooperative Ltd (Circle) was awarded a $24,239 grant to fund a singing for health, wellbeing and recovery program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.