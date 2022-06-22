A community choir helping people with chronic pain is coming to the Eurobodalla after the Circle Foundation Cooperative Ltd (Circle) was awarded a $24,239 grant to fund a singing for health, wellbeing and recovery program.
The grant was just one of almost $800,000 awarded nationally by the Foundation for Regional and Rural Renewal (FRRR) to strengthen rural communities.
Circle will use the funds to create a community choir program to enhance the social connection, health and wellbeing of people suffering from chronic diseases.
Circle chairperson Margie O'Tarpey said the choir - like all Circle healthcare and initiatives - was about trying to keep people out of hospital.
She said the choir was a social prescription community members could be encouraged to visit to avoid the long terms effects of chronic illness and to prevent a reliance on the already over-burdened healthcare system.
Moruya-based singing teacher and vocal health coach Sarah Leaver will lead the choir, and said there was a huge body of academic research supporting the health benefits of singing.
She said it helped physiologically, psychologically, and contributed to better mental health and well-being. For example, singing has been found to improve lung health for those suffering from lung diseases, or help people with Parkinson's disease maintain their vocal capacity for longer.
Ms Leaver said the choir also kept people engaged with a community of others, working together towards a common goal, and reduced the anxiety and social exclusion chronic illness-sufferers so often felt.
Ms Leaver suffers from chronic illness, and considers herself a walking example of the positive effects of singing.
"Singing helps with the tolerance of pain," she said.
"I don't even realise I have a migraine or any pain when I am singing."
Ms O'Tarpey said the choir would initially run for six months before future decisions were made. It will run in Moruya. Expressions of interest will open on the Circle website later this month.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
