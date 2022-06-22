Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eurobodalla early learning centres 'screaming for more staff'

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:48am, first published 1:30am
Ms Hanns said being an early learning educator was "being paid to play" Picture: supplied

In an attempt to highlight the great joys of being an early learning educator, and to attract more people to pursue the profession, Broulee Early Learning Centre is hosting a career night targeting school leavers, potential trainees and people re-entering the industry.

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

