Eurobodalla early learning centres 'screaming for more staff'

In an attempt to highlight the great joys of being an early learning educator, and to attract more people to pursue the profession, Broulee Early Learning Centre is hosting a career night targeting school leavers, potential trainees and people re-entering the industry.
Centre educator Nicky Hanns said early learning centres across the Eurobodalla were "screaming for more staff" because of long waitlists and high demand.
Ms Hanns said the waitlist at Broulee was long enough to fill another centre.
"Every early child care centre across the country is struggling to attract educators," she said.
Broulee has been constantly advertising for staff, and Ms Hanns said she noticed a trend of applicants with early learning qualifications who had been out of the industry for a few years applying for administrative and support positions such as cleaners or cooks.
The career night aims to help people re-entering the early education industry after a break or people interested in traineeships, to see the mentorship and support is available for them to get into the industry.
"It is about attracting people back to the industry," Ms Hanns said.
She said the event would be a very informal, non-committal opportunity for people to see the centre and consider the opportunities available to them.
She has been working at Broulee for six years, and absolutely loves her job.
"Why wouldn't you do it," she said.
"You get paid to play all day!"
She said educators formed special bonds with children, and were able to be a part of a child's development and learning.
The careers night is for anyone in the community, from 6 to 7pm on Tuesday June 28 at 46 Train Street Broulee.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
