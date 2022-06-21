The Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden's photography competition is back for 2022 after a two year hiatus for COVID.
The competition was first held in 2013, and has run annually as a way to showcase regional talent and the beauty of the botanic gardens.
The competition runs for both junior and senior photographers, with winning images on exhibition at the gardens' visitors centre during November and December this year. The best 12 images are printed in a calendar sold to support the work of the gardens.
The competition has four categories:
Entry is free, and the only requirement is the photos must have been taken in the gardens in the last 12 months.
The competition is run in conjunction with Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Submissions close October 30 at 4pm.
More information is available on the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden's website: erbg.org.au/news-and-events/photographic-competition
