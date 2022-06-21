Blowouts highlight rugby weekend

Round ten of the South Coast Monaro Rugby Union season was highlighted by several blowouts that reaffirmed the top guns of the league.
In a season that has been dominated by three top sides, it was no surprise this weekend when similar results poured through.
To kick off the fixtures, the third seed Jindabyne Bushpigs travelled to Cooma to take on the fifth place Red Devils.
While Cooma looked to protect its home ground it just wasn't meant to be as the Bushpigs dominated from the whistle.
Jindabyne walked away with the 65-5 victory, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of the Red Devils home crowd.
Next the second seed Hall Bushrangers locked horns with the sixth seed Taralga Tigers in a match that many has picked as a domination from the start.
However, to the Tigers credit they battled and it was a very close first half that could have seen the match going either direction.
Coming out of the break though, the Bushrangers looked like a well-oiled machine and showed exactly why they're the second seed.
In a dominating second half, Hall walked away with the 33-10 victory.
Last on the cards was a clash between undefeated Bungendore Mudchooks and the fourth place Crookwell Dogs.
Initially on paper the match seemed like it could have been a close battle, but in reality, it was never tight.
The talent and class of the Bungendore side was just too much for the Dogs to deal with, as they controlled every facet of the game.
Every punch the Dogs tried to throw, the Mudchooks had a counter.
They walked away with a 40-12 win and continue to hold down their first place positioning.
The last seed Batemans Bay Boars had the draw this week.
Competition - Round 10
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
