Bushwalkers rug up for winter strolls

The Batemans Bay Bushwalkers have dived into the winter conditions following extended rain coming into June.
A group of 11 members dived into the early days of winter recently with a scheduled Pigeon House Mountain Didthul climb, despite the forecast windy conditions.
The trek up to the summit of Didthul is one of the iconic bushwalks of the South Coast and most of the group have made this climb before, although none since the 2019/20 bushfires and the National Park track repairs.
The Group said the road in from the highway itself needs repair with Park's advising it is suitable for four-wheel-drives only.
At the track head, the bushwalkers were gently eased into the climb with the new zig zag track before hitting the interminable steps up to the 13 sets of stairs /ladders just below the summit.
The walkers did get some respite from the never-ending ascent on a short flat section mid-way up where, on a rocky ledge, they caught their breath as they took in uninterrupted views in all directions.
Organisers said it was a largely uneventful climb up the new steel stairs, but those who forgot gloves had to endure the icy railings.
Incredible 360 degree views waited at the summit, but the howling winds made any stay on the viewing platform one only for the most hardy and a quick retreat down the stairs was called for.
Despite the strong winds, members said it was worth the effort to revisit the walk since its rebuild.
Then just three days later, 14 Bay Bushwalkers took off on another of their stable of walks - a trek along the coast on Murramarang National Park from Wasp Head to North Head.
A walk of some 12 kilometres.
This day the walkers enjoyed perfect conditions,
Members largely got out their phones to capture the deep crystal blues of the sea shimmering through the twisted spotted gums and burrawangs.
The group also encountered large groups of kangaroos, wallabies and bird life during the trek, with members also passing a couple of sunbathing snakes.
On the lookout just short of North Head, the keen eye of one walker spied a whale putting on a show out to sea. Unfortunately, out too far to capture on film, but the migration season has begun.
The Batemans Bay Bushwalkers have a program of two walks a week for their members in their walking season from February to December. For more information about becoming a member of the Batemans Bay Bushwalkers, or to just come along as a visitor on a walk, see the website baybushwalkers.org.au.
