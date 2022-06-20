Highway traffic changes ahead as work due to start

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions at various locations on the Princes Highway between Lemon Tree Creek Road at Lake Tabourie and Durras Drive at Benandarah for road maintenance work.
Work will include resurfacing and repairing road pavement to improve safety for motorists.
Work will be carried by out by Transport NSW between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday from Monday June 27 to Friday August 26, weather permitting.
Planned traffic changes during work will include lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h.
Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and to allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
