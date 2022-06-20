Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Highway traffic changes ahead as work due to start

Updated June 20 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 4:00am
Highway traffic changes ahead as work due to start

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions at various locations on the Princes Highway between Lemon Tree Creek Road at Lake Tabourie and Durras Drive at Benandarah for road maintenance work.

