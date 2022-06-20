Batemans Bay U3A celebrates 25 years

Batemans Bay University of the Third Age (U3A) is about to celebrate their 25th birthday.
The group held their first meeting in the Long Beach Fire Shed in 1997, prior to incorporation on June 30 that year.
Inaugural and lifetime member Kay Killick said the hall was comfortably full on that first meeting, and buzzing with anticipation as people realised the possibilities of U3A were endless.
"The classes and courses sounded fascinating," she said.
The Wine Appreciation Group and one of the book discussion groups have been running consistently for 24 years, but countless other courses have also run during that time: courses about computer literacy, sketching, singing, dancing, baking, Aboriginal history, current events discussions and science groups to name just a few.
But a big part of U3A was - and continues to be - the socialising aspect.
"Those strangers I met on the first day have become firm friends over the last 25 years," Ms Killick said.
Ainslie Morris was another member who attended that first meeting in Long Beach RFS shed. She remembers there be standing room only at the meeting. Her enthusiasm for U3A has not diminished since then.
"It's been a great time for seniors to share their learning," she said.
"There's a class to interest anyone."
Ms Morris and her husband Mike ran a 'Travel Tales' group for many years.
To celebrate 25 years, U3A Batemans Bay is holding a celebratory High Tea for members.
Anyone can join U3A Batemans Bay through their website: bbay.u3anet.org.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
