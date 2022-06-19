Fire crews called to house fire in Moruya

A single-storey house has been consumed by fire in Moruya.
Crews from Moruya and Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue and Batemans Bay Rural Fire Service were called to reports of a house on fire in Jeffrey Place, Moruya at 2:10pm on June 19.
Three vehicles responded to the call.
A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said crews found a medium sized, single-storey dwelling on fire with no occupants inside.
The fire was extinguished by 2:40pm, and the spokesperson said the scene was handed over to police to investigate.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
