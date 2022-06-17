Parliamentary Secretary and Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock, says many communities will benefit from more than $83,000 in grants for improved infrastructure at local bus stops.
"Bus stops are often utilised as we travel around and go about our daily lives and these upgrades will enhance safety and accessibility for all commuters," Mrs Hancock said.
"Safety is an important aspect of the upgrade works, which include installing aids such as guide rails, tactile ground surface indicators and lighting, and improving kerbside access and in some cases, an upgraded or new shelter."
Across the South Coast grants have been approved for a total of five bus stop upgrades and seven new shelters in the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla areas.
Funding recipients:
Vincentia Residents and Ratepayers - $11,500 for new shelter at 43 Halloran Street, Vincentia
Shoalhaven City Council - $48,500 for: upgrades at:
New shelters
Eurobodalla Shire Council - $23,000 for new shelters at
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the funding for the South Coast is part of the latest round of the NSW Government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme (CPTIGS) to improve bus stop infrastructure.
"This scheme is part of the NSW Government's commitment to provide accessible public transport infrastructure across the state and I'm pleased to announce this latest round of grants, totalling more than $2.1 million," Mr Farraway said.
The scheme provides subsidies to support the construction or upgrade of bus stop infrastructure owned and maintained by local councils across regional NSW.
