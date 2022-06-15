Seahawks have 'talent' and 'hunger' for another premiership tilt: Coach

Batemans Bay Seahawks coach Michael Kenny believes his playing group is "hungry" for a premiership after two COVID-disrupted seasons.
The Seahawks sit second on the ladder with just two losses to their name after the Queen's Birthday bye, a similar position to last year when the season was called off before the finals.
Kenny, who coached the Seahawks to a premiership in 2018, said he was feeling good about his side's chances of raising another premiership cup.
"Our two losses came against ADFA and ANU, and we were pretty depleted for those two games," he said.
"The Eastlake game a few weeks back was important for us to work on our structure, and we took a lot of confidence into our game against Molonglo before the bye.
"We're in a very similar spot this season to last, particularly injury wise. I didn't think you could have such a bad toll last year, but it's pretty much the same again this year.
"The bye came at a good time for us though, we'll have five players back this weekend, and there's a couple of blokes on the radar the week after.
"It's a great opportunity for us to build into the back of the season like we did last year."
Kenny said that there was still "a lot of improvement" in the side in spite of their high ladder position.
"We're in a really good position in second, but we're still not playing our best footy," he said.
"That's a massive positive for us because we're still finding ways to win games, but the players know there's improvement to be had in our skill execution and decision making.
"Our effectiveness in front of goal has been pretty poor as well, we're only converting 38 per cent of our shots inside 50 into goals.
"One thing you'll never take away from us is effort, but if we can get those other areas right, we'll be where we need to be."
This year's competition promises to be just as tight as recent seasons, with anyone from the Top 5 or 6 clubs looking good enough to win if they get a roll on.
"The Top 5 or 6 is really tight," Coach Kenny said. "ADFA are a side who look like they're hitting their straps, and ANU has only lost one game this season. Googong and Woden are thereabouts as well.
"ADFA's probably the best team we've played so far this season, and we're lucky we don't have to play them again, but we will have ANU at home which will be a massive game for where we end up on the ladder."
Despite the tightness of the competition, Kenny is confident his players have what it takes to win the premiership.
"You need a bit of luck on your side at the pointy end of the season, but we've definitely got the squad to get the job done and to beat any side on our day," he said.
"These young guys have a massive confidence about them, and we're really hoping we can get everyone back on the park and give it a big tilt in the second half of the season."
