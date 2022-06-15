Pigeon racing season continues

The South East Racing Pigeon Combine's season continued on the weekend, with the third round taking place on June 12 from Greenwell Point.
Six members from the combine released 355 birds, with the distances required to fly to their home lofts ranging from 114 to 215 kilometres.
Combine secretary Manny Byrne said the wind was a fundamental factor in race conditions, and the pigeons were faced with a gentle head wind on their race home.
Mr Byrne's pigeon won the race, returning to Mossy Point at an average speed of 1.2 kilometres per minute.
Mario Magrin of Wallaga Lake came second; Bodalla's John Mette third.
The competition continues with round four on June 19, again from Greenwell Point.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
