Hollywood meets the Bay

House of the Week
Bed 7 | Bath 3 | Car 4
A timeless residence of unquestionable quality, this magnificent Antony Mikulic architecturally designed home seamlessly blends the traditions of its airport themed origins with an ultra-contemporary classicism to create a sanctuary of luxury and tranquillity in an exclusive blue-ribbon setting.
Offering a wealth of spacious formal and casual lounge and dining areas, all bedrooms are generous doubles. The palatial master has a luxurious ensuite with spa bath boasting tranquil porthole views, private balcony and walk-through robe/dressing room.
For those who aspire to the luxurious feeling of being on holidays in their own home and seek the amenities of a five-star hotel, this resort-like home has been designed to embrace exactly that.
This utterly spectacular home enjoys a seamless indoor/outdoor flow onto a prized alfresco terrace and sun deck, an expansive undercover dining area, 5.8 x 10.8 metre pool, huge entertaining deck and perfect barbecue area with ample banquette seating.
The centrepiece of the home is a custom made kitchen with bar and wine cellar, designed around a central stone benchtop offering a communal work and gathering space and is superbly appointed with new appliances.
Rarely does an opportunity like this present itself, 127 Vista Avenue, Catalina offers a lifestyle to be envied by all.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
