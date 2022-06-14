Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Time is now' for local radiation oncology services - Bega MP Michael Holland

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:32am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moruya petitioners Mylene and Fitzroy Boulting receive an impromptu visit from Bega MP Michael Holland. Photo supplied

The push for a radiation therapy centre on the Far South Coast by the ONE New L4 Eurobodalla Hospital Advocates group has received extra support from Bega MP Michael Holland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.