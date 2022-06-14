Tennis players from across Australia have travelled to Batemans Bay for the annual South Coast Open tennis tournament hosted by Batemans Bay Tennis Club from June 10 to 13.
There were 180 competitors in all competitions, ranging from aspiring professionals to lower, more social grades.
Tournament director Mario Kefalas said it was an "absolutely fantastic" four days of tennis, with the highlight being the quality of tennis played during the finals on June 13.
"Both single opens finals were spectacular to watch," Mr Kefalas said.
"The shots played were amazing."
Competitors travelled from as far as Melbourne and Port Macquarie for the "very prestigious tournament" Mr Kefalas said.
However, it was not just the travelling tennis stars that enjoyed the matches. Many locals turned out to watch the tournament, particularly the finals.
"The crowds around the court were absolutely mesmerised," Mr Kefalas said.
He spoke to one local on the first day of the tournament who had never played tennis, nor ever watched much of the sport. Mr Kefalas saw that community member return every day to keep watching.
"He came every day because he loved it," Mr Kefalas said.
Enrollments in the Batemans Bay tournament defied a national trend in similar competitions. 2022 saw Batemans Bay increase in participants where other tournaments around the nation - including in capital cities - have seen decreased players since the easing of COVID restrictions.
Mr Kefalas said it was a positive sign for the future of the sport and the tournament.
Second seed Aaron Waters won the Open Mens Singles; first seed Ashleigh Simes defeated second seed Alyssa Cameron in the final to win the Open Womens Singles.
Lachlan Rowing and Paul Warren won the Open Mens Doubles and Alyssa and Simone Cameron won the Open Womens Doubles.
Lachlan Rowing and Ashleigh Simes won the Open Mixed Doubles.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
