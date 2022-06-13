Formerly missing Sydney man found alive and well in Batemans Bay

A man who went missing from Sydney's southwest suburbs has been found on the Far South Coast.
Darren McMartin, aged 55, failed to attend a medical appointment at Campbelltown about 3pm, Friday, June 10.
CCTV showed Mr McMartin's car leaving his Tyler Street home just before 4pm.
Officers from Campbelltown City Police Area Command commenced an investigation into Mr McMartin's whereabouts when he was reported missing on Friday evening.
Following police inquiries, Mr McMartin was found in Batemans Bay about 7.30am on Monday, June 13.
He was taken to hospital for observation.
