On the agenda: Eurobodalla Shire Council meeting, June 14

Eurobodalla Shire Council will hold its ordinary meeting tomorrow (June 14).
The council meeting starts at 11am in the council chambers. You can also watch the webcast.
This week there are three speakers due to present at the public forum, each speaking to the Code of Conduct policy review.
Public forum begins at 9.30am; it will also be open to online viewers by Zoom.
BayPost has broken down the agenda for the meeting into everything you need to know:
Under state legislation, councils are required to review policies and put them on public exhibition during the 12 months after a local government election.
During March and April, Eurobodalla Shire Council put seven of its policies on public exhibition. It received no submissions in response.
Councillors will decide if they should adopt the following policies:
During June-July, more policies are to be put on public exhibition for at least 28 days. During this time, the community will be invited to have their say on the draft plans through an official submission.
Councillors will decide if they should put the following policies up for public exhibition:
An existing license for Southern NSW Local Health District to run outdoor exercise programs in Council-owned parks is due for renewal.
Currently, SNSWLHD runs exercise classes at Corrigans Beach Reserve, Maloneys Beach, and George Nobel Park (Dalmeny). They have been operating for the past 10 years, and the current license is due to expire and the end of this month.
The licence holders want to renew, and the matter was put to public exhibition; council received no submissions.
Councillors will decide if they should:
Council has secured grant funding for infrastructure upgrades in three waterfront communities.
From next month, it is set to deliver improvements to the Sandy Point beach access at Tuross Head, replace the ageing wooden jetty at Mossy Point, and build a new jetty and pontoon at Wagonga Inlet.
Each of the respective communities have outlined the need for accessibility improvements on their waterfronts.
The new projects will include creating accessible parking spaces, building walkways and structures which meet accessibility standards, and creating better access points to the waterways.
Councillors will decide if they should officially accept $169,290 in state government grant funding, to partially cover the cost of upgrades.
Council operates with legislative and social obligations to drive inclusion by removing barriers, so that people with disability have better life opportunities and enjoy the full benefits of participation in the community.
In order to do that, council has developed a roadmap outlining the realistic steps it can take to both support and include residents with disabilities.
The plan has gone through community consultation and public exhibition, plus an amendment phase. It covers everything from physical accessibility improvements in public places, to training staff to better assist people with dementia.
Now, Councillors will decide if they should:
