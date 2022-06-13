Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Opinion: The little things always matter

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The little things always matter

The Queens Birthday honour roll has given us pause to thank the people who give up countless hours for their community, lifelong service and dedication to a cause, community group or industry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I also get a kick out of taking amateur landscape and wildlife photography. I find pressure washing videos soothing.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.