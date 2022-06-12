Beach Rd upgrades: what you need to know

Drivers are being reminded to allow extra travel time for their commute along Beach Rd in Batehaven, with major works due to start this week.
Upgrades between the Edward Rd intersection and Corrigans Beach carpark will begin on Tuesday (June 14).
Traffic control will be in place, and Beach Rd will be reduced to a single lane in both directions.
Southbound lanes will be closed first, allowing crews to remove and replace the sub-base pavement, then lay a new asphalt surface; this first stage of works is expected to take around three weeks.
Vehicle access to Corrigans Beach Reserve carpark will be restricted to the northern entrance and the playground carpark will be closed.
Motorists will be able to access private driveways from either direction, however, parking will not be available along Beach Road between Edward Road and the Corrigans car park.
Pathways on both sides of the road will remain open and pedestrians will need to cross at the traffic lights.
Businesses and residents in the construction zone have been notified, and large message boards will be in place to warn drivers.
Works will switch to the northbound lanes of Beach Rd in August. Eurobodalla Shire Council will share more information in the lead up.
The Beach Rd upgrade is set to strengthen the road itself, meaning it will better withstand heavy traffic and need fewer repairs in the long term.
