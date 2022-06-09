A chance to learn about Marine Rescue

Batemans Bay Marine Rescue crew member Sandra Simmonds broke her back, two ribs and punctured a lung while attempting a rescue with the organisation.
Yet, now recovered, she still continues to be a part of the crew as they carry out lifesaving work on the water.
Ms Simmonds has been a member of Marine Rescue for five years, joining when she knew "absolutely nothing" about boats.
She now has her boat license, knows proper radio communication etiquette, can interpret marine charts and read water conditions to avoid dangerous situations.
"I learnt things I never knew you could learn about the water," she said.
Ms Simmonds said many people in the community didn't know what Marine Rescue did.
"It's about time they know what we do," she said.
Batemans Bay Marine Rescue is holding an open day for the community to learn more about the important work they do saving lives on the water.
Ms Simmonds said the crew performed all sorts of marine tasks, including sending help during the recent Sydney floods, towing damaged or stuck boats, searching for missing people and saving lives.
The day will have raffles, games for families and opportunities to see and try some of the equipment Marine Rescue use during rescues. Their jet ski will be on display, and one of their vessels, as well as life jackets to try on. Batemans Bay Fire Brigade and local police will also be in attendance.
Batemans Bay Marine Rescue have never held an event like this before, and it has already been delayed and postponed because of poor weather and COVID.
The Batemans Bay Marine Rescue open day is June 11 from 9am to 2pm at Hanging Rock boat ramp, Batemans Bay.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
