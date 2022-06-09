Firies honoured with national medal

Four volunteers with Rural Fire Service Batemans Bay Brigade have been honoured with National Emergency Medals (NEM) for their commitment during the Black Summer Bushfires.
Volunteers Jeff Castle, Kylie Warren, Amber Schutz and Brad Crofts were all awarded the NEM for their service during the severe fire season, which included working behind the scenes, patrolling, fire fighting and an array of support roles.
Batemans Bay RFS unit commander Ian Atkin said the four medal winners should be very proud of the achievement and their actions during fire conditions so bad he wished he had never seen them.
"The community often don't realise how many people are in the background making things happen," Mr Atkin said.
He said it was great to see people receiving the recognition they deserved.
"It is a very prestigious medal," he said.
The NEM was created by the Governor General after the bushfires specifically to honour the front line workers and support staff who sacrificed so much in service to the community.
Every medal is awarded through the Governor General's department.
While a bigger award ceremony took place earlier in the year, the four volunteers were unable to attend, and were awarded their medals by RFS Superintendent Angus Barnes at a local ceremony on June 8.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
