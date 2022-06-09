Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Firies honoured with national medal

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated June 9 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
Volunteers Jeff Castle, Kylie Warren, Amber Schutz and Brad Crofts receiving their National Emergency Medals from superintendent Angus Barnes. Picture: supplied

Four volunteers with Rural Fire Service Batemans Bay Brigade have been honoured with National Emergency Medals (NEM) for their commitment during the Black Summer Bushfires.

